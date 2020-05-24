Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Debbi Makki (fourth from right) said they would "miss her dearly"

The mother of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in the heart by a friend has died.

Debbie Makki, 55, died in the early hours of Sunday, almost 14 months after the death of her son Yousef Makki, 17, in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester.

Her daughter Jade Akoum said "the toll of losing Yousef was colossal, but the injustice and the constant uphill battle we had to fight meant she never found peace".

"Her heart was broken," she said.

Manchester Grammar student Yousef died in a fight with Joshua Molnar in March 2019.

Mr Molnar said it was self-defence and was acquitted of murder and manslaughter by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in July.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was a scholarship pupil at Manchester Grammar School

Ms Akoum said her mother's mental and physical health had "deteriorated dramatically over the past year" and she was rushed to hospital in an ambulance two days ago.

"There have been a lot of false promises to our family, beacons of hope from individuals that have amounted to nothing," she said.

"I want to assure everyone that we will get to the bottom of this.

"My mum was the strongest, bravest lady I have ever met and we will miss her dearly."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Debbie Makki (second from left) died in the early hours of Sunday

In a joint statement, Ms Makki's family said their "world has fallen apart all over again and we are all in complete shock".

"We were unable to be with her in her last moments, just as we were unable to be with Yousef - but they are together now which brings us some comfort," they added.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, has also paid tribute to Ms Makki.

"So so sorry to hear this news. And after everything the family has been through," he tweeted.

"Debbie was such a lovely person and deserved so much more. My love to them all."