Specialist Leisure Group collapses into administration
- 22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 2,500 jobs have been lost and 64,000 bookings have been cancelled with the collapse into administration of Specialist Leisure Group.
Travel trade organisation Abta said the hotel and travel company had been "significantly impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, which has its headquarters in Wigan, specialised in breaks, events and cruises for the over 50s.
It struggled to provide thousands of refunds for cancelled trips, Abta said.
More follows.