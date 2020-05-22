Image copyright Richard Hoare/Geograph Image caption Shearings Holidays is part of the group

About 2,500 jobs have been lost and 64,000 bookings have been cancelled with the collapse into administration of Specialist Leisure Group.

Travel trade organisation Abta said the hotel and travel company had been "significantly impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has its headquarters in Wigan, specialised in breaks, events and cruises for the over 50s.

It struggled to provide thousands of refunds for cancelled trips, Abta said.

More follows.