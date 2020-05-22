Image caption Melissa Belshaw was attacked at her home on Upholland Road on Wednesday

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother who died of "catastrophic injuries" at her home.

Melissa Belshaw was stabbed at her house on Upholland Road in Billinge, near Wigan on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Wadsworth, 36, of Cranfield Road, Wigan, is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with attempted murder, making threats to kill, threatening a person with a knife and assaulting two police officers.

Ms Belshaw, who has not been formally identified by Greater Manchester Police, was understood to have known Mr Wadsworth.

The 32-year-old's teenage daughter, who witnessed the stabbing and called police, is being supported by specialist officers, a force spokesman said.

He said one of two men who tried to stop the attack on Ms Belshaw remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Supt Chris Bridges added that the men had shown "extreme bravery" in trying to intervene.