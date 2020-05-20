Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder

A woman who suffered "catastrophic injuries" in a stabbing has died, police have said.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was found by police at a property on Upholland Road, Wigan, at about 16:10 BST.

A man thought to have been stabbed as he tried to help the woman remains in a "serious condition" in hospital.

A 36-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Supt Jamie Daniels said it was believed to be an "isolated incident" and asked for anyone with information to contact police.

"There will be a higher police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to these officers," he said.

"I would also urge anyone with information to please get in contact with us as even the smallest detail could progress our investigation significantly."