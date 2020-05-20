Image copyright GMP Image caption Jonathan Wild was jailed for 13 months

A “violent bully” who held a woman captive and repeatedly throttled her has been jailed.

Jonathan Wild, 29, dragged the woman down a flight of stairs, causing two breaks to her arm, Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Wild, of Walmersley Old Road, Bury, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and was jailed for 13 months.

Det Con Dave Looby said: “Wild’s brutal attack could easily have caused her life-threatening injuries.”

Police were called to Wild’s house on 5 March when neighbours heard shouting.

The court was told Wild had locked the woman inside, where he dragged her down the stairs by her legs and placed his hands around her neck several times.

She suffered two fractures to her right arm and bruises to her ankles, legs, hip, neck and left arm.

“It’s only through her fortitude and bravery that her injuries were not more severe,” Det Con Looby continued.

“The woman showed great courage to stand up to Wild, whose actions were those of an extremely violent bully.”