Image copyright EPA Image caption Barry Bennell worked for a number of professional football clubs

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with nine sexual offences in relation to two complainants.

The 66-year-old appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court via video link from HMP Littlehey on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Mr Bennell was accused of three counts of a serious sexual offence and six counts of indecent assault.

The CPS decided to charge him after reviewing a file from Cheshire Police relating to "non-recent" allegations.