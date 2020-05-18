Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption The memorial will be located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music

A permanent memorial to the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing will be a garden space, the council has announced.

The plans involve a stone 'halo' centrepiece bearing the names of the victims, after input from families.

It forms part of a scheme by the city council to improve the Medieval Quarter, near Manchester Cathedral.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said the garden would be a "tranquil space" used all year round.

The council also asked people to stay at home to pay tribute, ahead of the third anniversary of the attack on 22 May.

Prayers and readings will be live streamed through Manchester Cathedral's Facebook page.

Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption Plans include a stone centrepiece, bearing the 22 names of lives lost in the attack

Leader of Manchester City Council Sir Richard Leese said: "Manchester will never forget the terrible events of 22 May 2017.

"We will be thinking of them on 22 May and importantly plans for a permanent memorial, a tranquil space for contemplation which can be used year-round, are progressing well."