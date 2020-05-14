Image caption The procession, which dates back to 1890, is a celebration of Italian faith and culture

One of Manchester's most colourful annual processions has been cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Manchester's Italian community has held the Madonna del Rosario procession for 130 years, in keeping with the festas held in Italy to celebrate saints.

It is the first time the July event has been cancelled since World War Two.

Manchester Italian Association said the decision was taken with "regret and sadness".

Vice president Carmine Rea said: "We were hanging on to see what would happen but once we heard the prime minister's statement we knew we had to cancel."

Image caption The last time the procession was cancelled was during World War Two

Mr Rea, whose grandfather revived the procession after the war, added: "We have to prioritise the health and wellbeing of all our participants and the general public."

The celebration of Italian faith and culture usually begins in the Little Italy area of Ancoats before moving towards Manchester town hall before retuning.