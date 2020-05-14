Image caption People who bought tickets have been offered a refund or the chance to transfer them to next year's event

Dance festival Creamfields has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, say organisers.

The event was due to take place in Daresbury, Cheshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The line-up included Adam Beyer, Ben Nicky, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Tiësto and Timmy Trumpet.

People who had tickets for the three-day festival between 26 and 29 August are being offered a refund or tickets for next year's event.

"We regret to announce that Creamfields 2020 will no longer be taking place," organisers said in a statement on its website.

It said it has "become clear it's simply not possible" for it to go ahead.

Organisers said the event - which attracts thousands of festival-goers - would return on the 2021 August Bank Holiday with as many artists in this year's line-up as possible.

The festival was last cancelled in 2012 due to flooding.