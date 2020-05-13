Image copyright Family handout Image caption Katie Norbury could "light up a room at her best", her father Paul said

The parents of a "vulnerable" teenager who died at a hostel have accused a local authority of putting its own reputation ahead of "learning lessons".

Katie Norbury, from Heaton Moor, died in December 2016 aged of 18.

While a coroner ruled she died from natural causes, her father lodged a complaint over shortcomings in her care prior to her death.

Stockport Council said it "wholly accept the faults" found in a social care report into Ms Norbury's death.

Ms Norbury, who had autism and learning difficulties, had been staying at the council-run hostel after having an epileptic fit.

The teenager had previously been sleeping rough and self-harming, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Enduring uncertainty'

In the months prior to her death, her father had warned that her life was spiralling out of control and, without action from the authorities, it could end in "disaster".

Mr Norbury lodged a complaint with the council following her death over shortcomings in her care, in particular a failure to carry out a care assessment.

Unsatisfied with the council's response, he filed a complaint with the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman who found the authority had failed to follow its safety procedures.

It also left her father with "an enduring uncertainty over whether the outcome could have been different if the council had acted sooner and without fault", the report added.

While her parents were satisfied with the ombudsman's findings, they were frustrated its scope did not allow for apportioning responsibility to individuals.

In a letter to the council, Mr Norbury said he believed "adult social care has always given a greater priority to avoiding proper scrutiny than to fully learning the lessons from our daughter's death".

A council spokesperson said it "wholly accept the faults" found in the report.

"As Katie had died from natural causes and her death did not appear to be as a result of abuse or neglect, the criteria for a Safeguarding Adult Review had not been met," the spokesperson added.

"However, the panel had recognised that there might be learning in respect of working with a vulnerable young adult where several agencies had been involved."

The council added that it has offered to meet with Mr Norbury to discuss how it has adopted new ways of working following Ms Norbury's death.