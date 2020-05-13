Image caption Yahya Werfalli has been bailed to appear before Manchester magistrates on 27 May

A man has been charged with fraud in relation to chemical purchases by the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber.

The charges follow inquiries under Operation Manteline, the police investigation into the May 2017 attack.

Yahya Werfalli, 25, of Cheetham Hill, Manchester, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false misrepresentation over purchases on Amazon by Hashem Abedi in March 2017.

He has been bailed to appear before Manchester magistrates on 27 May.

It is alleged Mr Werfalli twice made false representations to his bank.

In March this year Hashem Abedi was convicted of murdering the 22 victims of the attack, the attempted murder of those who survived, and conspiracy to cause explosions with his brother Salman Abedi.