Four men were arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Manchester.

Officers were called to reports that a woman had been raped on Canal Street shortly before midnight on Wednesday, police said.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment. She is being supported by specialist officers.

Four men - aged 32, 33, 42 and 48 - were arrested on suspicion of rape and later released on bail.