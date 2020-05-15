Four men arrested over Manchester Canal Street rape
- 15 May 2020
Four men were arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Manchester.
Officers were called to reports that a woman had been raped on Canal Street shortly before midnight on Wednesday, police said.
Emergency services attended and a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment. She is being supported by specialist officers.
Four men - aged 32, 33, 42 and 48 - were arrested on suspicion of rape and later released on bail.