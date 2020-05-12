Image copyright North West Ambulance Service Image caption Phil Rennie would be "sorely missed", the NWAS chief executive said

A "dedicated" patient transport care assistant has died after contracting coronavirus, an ambulance service has confirmed.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said Phil Rennie died in Fairfield General Hospital in Bury on Sunday.

NWAS chief executive Daren Mochrie said the 60-year-old from Rochdale was a "dear friend and colleague" who would be "sorely missed".

Mr Rennie had touched "many people's lives... during his career", he added.

The 60-year-old, who was based in Oldham, joined NWAS in 2015 after working in local authority and public services.

He was "extremely proud" to work for the service "offering comfort and care to those in need", Mr Mochrie said.

He added that the service's "deepest sympathies go out" to Mr Rennie's wife, son and extended family.

"I am sure there are many people whose lives were touched by Phil during his career.

"Phil will be sorely missed by us all."

Mr Mochrie added his thanks to staff at Fairfield General Hospital for their "care, compassion and professionalism while caring for our friend".