Image copyright PA Media Image caption Deirdre and Ken Barlow had a tumultuous relationship

Stamps featuring some of Coronation Street's most celebrated double acts are being released to mark 60 years on the cobbles.

Among those depicted are Weatherfield favourites such as Ken and Deirdre Barlow and Jack and Vera Duckworth - famous for their rows.

Sharp-tongued rivals Ena Sharples and Elsie Tanner are also featured alongside Hilda Ogden and husband Stan.

The special edition 1st and 2nd class stamps will go on sale on 28 May.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Warring couple Jack and Vera Duckworth rowed all the time but always stayed together.

The ITV soap was first broadcast on 9 December 1960 and Ken Barlow, played by William Roache, is the only original character still in the show.

Other double acts immortalised in the stamps are Rita Tanner and Norris Cole, Hayley and Roy Cropper, Sunita and Dev Alahan and Tracy and Steve McDonald.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stan and Hilda Ogden enjoyed more than 40 years of marriage together despite problems and mishaps

Series producer Iain MacLeod said: "In our historic 60th year, it is an honour to have the show immortalised in this fashion.

"Coronation Street has had many iconic double acts down the years. Indeed, it's a defining feature of the show.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tracy and Steve McDonald's relationship has been anything but smooth

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sunita and Dev Alahan enjoyed an on-off relationship in the soap

"I hope fans will agree that the ones we've chosen, after much heated debate, are among the best of the bunch."

Four other stamps also celebrated those who worked behind the bar of the Rovers Return - Bet Lynch, Raquel Watts, Liz McDonald and Gemma Winter.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Arch enemies Ena Sharples and Elsie Tanner clash in 1961 on the soap

Coronation Street is the world's longest-running TV continuing drama, with over 10,000 episodes featuring more than 5,000 characters.

Royal Mail's stamp strategy manager Philip Parker said: "For six decades, Coronation Street fans have witnessed the unfolding lives of its residents, and shared their sorrows and laughter.

"We celebrate the nation's best-known street with stamps showing some of its unforgettable characters."