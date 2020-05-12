Image copyright Capital&Centric Image caption The depot had only been operating a few weeks

Food and supplies worth thousands of pounds collected for vulnerable people have been stolen by a gang who raided a city depot over the bank holiday.

Non-perishable food as well as hand sanitisers and toiletries were taken from the depot in Manchester.

They were part of an aid effort by local businesses and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to help people during the coronavirus crisis.

"I'm gutted, I can't believe it," said depot owner Tim Heatley.

Property developer Mr Heatley, who is chair of the Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, added: "I feel terrible for all over the people who have been so generous we have lost at least £10,000 worth of stock.

"It looks like a professional job they used bolt cutters, they ransacked the place but knew exactly what they were looking for, they even stole pallets."

Image copyright Capital&Centric Image caption The gang took non-perishable food as well as hand sanitisers and toiletries

Mr Heatley's company Capital and Centric bought the derelict site in Swan Street for redevelopment earlier in the year but decided to put it to temporary use as a depot for the mayor's charity.

It had only operating a few weeks to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never dreamt this would happen," said Mr Heatley.

"The only positive is the incredible way other businesses have been in touch saying can we help replace what has been taken?

"I've got to say the night time economy sector have been incredible."

One company has sent them more than 20,000 bottles of hand sanitiser.