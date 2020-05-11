Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found in a house in Westminster Street on Thursday night

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 67-year-old woman at her home in Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 40-year-old was held after the woman was found dead at a house in Westminster Street, Levenshulme on Thursday night.

Det Insp Benjamin Cottam, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of this woman who tragically lost her life".

The woman has not yet been named and police have not revealed how she died.