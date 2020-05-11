Image copyright Google Image caption Residents will undergo precautionary tests for coronavirus, Oldham Council said

Workers at a care home have been suspended after doing wheelchair "wheelies" and dancing on chairs at a VE Day party.

A video showed up to a dozen staff dancing and one woman nearly crashing a wheelchair at Stoneleigh Care Home in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Oldham Council is investigating the lack of social distancing and branded the party footage "unacceptable".

All residents will now have precautionary coronavirus tests.

The party is believed to have been taken place after official VE Day celebrations at the home when none of the residents were present.

The home can house 31 people.

The video shows the impromptu party taking place in a dining room with some staff in uniform and others holding drinks.

Two woman are seen in wheelchairs and another person uses a walking frame.

One woman had to be steadied by another party-goer as her wheelchair nearly tipped over as she did a 'wheelie'.

'Totally unacceptable'

An Oldham Council spokesman said: "All staff involved have been suspended by the care home while the investigation is being carried out.

"The area has been closed off to residents while a deep clean is carried out."

The care home management refused to comment on the party.

Cllr Zahid Chauhan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: "The scenes showed in video footage are totally unacceptable.

"Our focus is the safety of all residents and to ensure that the care delivered at the home is of the highest possible standard."