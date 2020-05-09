Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protesters observed social distancing rules as they held placards outside the petrol station where a man was Tasered

Anti-racism campaigners have staged a protest at the site where a black man was Tasered in front of his child.

Footage of Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara's drink-driving arrest sparked calls for an inquiry when it was shared on social media.

Protesters gathered at a petrol station in Stretford to call for a full inquiry into the circumstances of the arrest.

Greater Manchester Police has voluntarily referred the matter to the police watchdog.

The force said Mr Mombeyarara, 34, was stopped after a vehicle was seen "being driven unsafely" on Thursday.

Footage shows him and two white police officers on the petrol station forecourt.

The man is seen putting down his crying son, moments before he falls after a Taser is fired. The boy is heard screaming "Daddy".

'We want answers'

Church minister Paul Davidson, who led about 15 fellow campaigners at the socially-distanced protest, said the news had "outraged black people nationally".

"We are obviously keen to find out what the details are and whether there are other circumstances we haven't learned," he said.

"If the immediate clip is anything to go by then people have questions to answer and we should expect answers as a community.

"This sort of behaviour should not be expected by anyone in a civilised society."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 15 people held signs and banners at the small protest

Mr Mombeyarara, of Cornbrook Park Road, Old Trafford, admitted speeding, drink-driving, failing to stop and unnecessary travel when he appeared in court on Friday.

He denied two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and the case was adjourned to a later date.

The region's mayor Andy Burnham has demanded an urgent independent review and questioned whether the Taser use was "proportionate or justified".

Campaign group Northern Police Monitoring Project said it was "deeply concerned" and called on GMP to suspend the officers.

The force said the arrest had been reviewed by its professional standards branch and the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

An IOPC spokesperson said it was assessing the evidence sent to it, including body-worn video from the officers involved.

"Receipt of a referral does not mean an investigation will necessarily follow," the spokesperson added.