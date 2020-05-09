Image copyright Handout Image caption Police are keen to trace Leroy Panton and have urged the public not to approach him

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a 67-year-old woman at her home in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to the property in Westminster Street, Levenshulme at about 20:30 BST on Thursday and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the death is being treated as an isolated incident, police said.

Officers are keen to speak to Leroy Panton, 41, who is believed to have lived at the home.

Det Insp Benjamin Cottam, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "If you see Leroy, please contact police immediately and do not approach him.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Leroy and want to find him safe and well as soon as possible."