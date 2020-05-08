Image copyright PA Media Image caption Locals applauded Eric Bradshaw for his wartime work

A war veteran in isolation in his care home received a special salute for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Signalman Eric Bradshaw sent and received messages from his Royal Navy ship after enlisting in 1943.

Locals wanted to applaud the 95-year-old and other residents after reading about his exploits on social media.

Mr Bradshaw said: "I hope young ones today can learn from what we went through, and to be tolerant and always use their common sense.

"Hopefully people in the future will never have to go through what we did and make the sacrifices we made."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Care assistant Cat Buckley holds a picture of Signalman Eric Bradshaw during service

He joined the Royal Navy at the age of 18 and went on to work from Norway and the Far East.

Royal British Legion members and RAF air cadets were also among well-wishers outside the Oldham care home.

Julie Linke, deputy manager at the Millfield care home, said: "It is important to honour all those who fought in previous wars to thank them for their courage.

"The older people who live with us have set the foundation for future generations and it's thanks to them that we can enjoy the freedoms we have. It's a privilege having Eric living with us."