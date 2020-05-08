Image copyright PA Media Image caption Greater Manchester Police said it is aware of "public concern regarding this arrest"

An arrest involving a man being Tasered in front of a young child has been referred to the police watchdog.

Footage of the arrest at a petrol station in Greater Manchester has been shared on social media, sparking calls for a review into what happened.

Police said a vehicle was stopped at about 23:00 BST on Thursday after it was seen "being driven unsafely at high speed" in Chester Road, Stretford.

A Taser was deployed during the arrest of a man who was later charged.

In the mobile phone footage, a man is seen standing next to a marked police car and two officers.

The man puts down a child before falling to the floor as the Taser is fired by one of the officers.

'Urgent review'

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, confirmed he has been made aware of the video, adding he was "concerned" by what he saw.

"It is not at all clear that the level of force used in this instance, particularly in front of a child, was proportionate or justified and that is why I have asked for an urgent and independent review to be carried out," he said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the incident had been reviewed by its professional standards branch and the force has voluntarily referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

Supt Mark Kenny, from GMP, said he wanted to "reassure the public that this matter is being reviewed and treated seriously".

The IOPC has been contacted for a comment.

Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, of Cornbrook Park Road, Old Trafford, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court accused of two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

The 34-year-old has also been charged with driving at excess speed, not having vehicle insurance, being unfit to drive through drink, failing without reasonable excuse to co-operate with a preliminary test, failing to stop when required to do so and unnecessary travel.