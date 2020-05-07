Image copyright Tik Tok Image caption The clip was uploaded to video sharing service TikTok

A group of ambulance workers seen performing a "coffin dance" in a TikTok video have been accused of making light of the coronavirus crisis.

The clip, showing four men dancing with a CPR dummy "patient", was viewed about 40,000 times before it was deleted.

It drew criticism from some, who said the stunt was "unprofessional" and disrespectful to bereaved families.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said the film was "inappropriate" and apologised for any distress caused.

The video was widely shared after it was reportedly uploaded on Tuesday.

Users on Twitter said the men had acted unprofessionally and brought the service into disrepute.

One accused them of "mocking people with Covid-19" while families were being "ripped apart" by the disease.

"How these staff could even begin to think this was professionally and morally and ethically ok is beyond me," wrote another.

A few defended the group, and said they had not intended to cause offence and were "blowing off steam".

In a statement, NWAS said it was aware of the video "posted by a small group of our staff which shows them acting in an unprofessional manner”.

It said it was "taking the matter seriously" and it would be dealt with internally.

“Although we understand the staff involved did not mean to cause offence, this video is inappropriate and a clear breach of our social media policy," it said.

The video appears to be based on the "coffin dance" meme which has seen a resurgence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

First circulated in 2017, it shows a group of Ghanaian pall bearers giving a joyous send-off to a loved one.