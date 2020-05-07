Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bentley ended the contracts of the 165 Fircroft workers in March

A recruitment firm has reversed its decision not to place car factory workers who had lost their jobs on the government's furlough scheme.

Employment agency Fircroft in Cheshire had claimed the 165 workers at luxury car-maker Bentley were ineligible.

Ex-Bentley engineer Lisa Wilkinson said the decision had left her and others "really worried".

The Warrington-based agency said its stance had changed "after a review of the rules".

The job retention scheme funds 80% of furloughed workers' wages, up to £2,500 a month.

Bentley ended the contracts of the 165 Fircroft workers in March when it temporarily suspended production at its Crewe factory.

A Bentley spokesperson said the factory shutdown had "had a significant adverse financial impact on the business, which will affect Bentley beyond this short-term closure".

Fircroft told the workers that they could not use the job retention scheme if the car firm was permanently cutting their jobs.

'Amazing news'

When the BBC contacted Fircroft, it said: "Following a review of the rules and guidelines associated with the UK government furlough programme, we are in discussions with our agency workers assigned to Bentley Motors, to confirm they are eligible for the scheme."

Ms Wilkinson said she "could not understand" the original decision but said the reversal of the original decision was "amazing news".

"It just gives us that safety net to gather our thoughts and apply for jobs without having to worry about not having any income coming in," she told BBC North West Tonight.

A small number of the Fircroft workers are not eligible for the furlough scheme because they are employed through their own limited companies.

A group of 200 Bentley workers employed through the agency Adecco also lost their jobs in March.

In April, Adecco confirmed it would use the job retention scheme after "a review of government guidelines".