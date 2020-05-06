Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses as part of the investigation into modern slavery

A woman in her 20s escaped a property where she was forced to operate as a sex worker and was found on the street in Salford, police said.

The woman had endured a "terrifying experience" but managed to flee, according to Greater Manchester Police.

She was found on Dallas Court, off South Langworthy Road, on Saturday.

It is believed she may have travelled to the area from outside Greater Manchester after asking for help from a passing lorry driver.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses, including the lorry driver, to come forward.

"I'd like to stress that the lorry driver is not in any trouble and we only want to speak to them to help us piece together the woman's movements following her escape," said Det Sgt Gareth Humphreys.

The woman was wearing a blue denim jacket and a dark-coloured dress when she was found at 07:30 BST.

She has shoulder-length brown hair, which she was wearing in a ponytail.