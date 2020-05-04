Image copyright Ezzet Alkaptan Image caption Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi graduated from the University of Baghdad before moving to the UK

A "much-loved" and "compassionate" GP has died with coronavirus, his family have said.

Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi, 59, who worked at the Garden City Medical Centre in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, died in hospital on Sunday.

The Iraqi-born GP had worked in the Bury area for almost 20 years.

His daughter Zainab, also a doctor, said her father would "always be in our hearts" and thanked the NHS staff who cared for him.

She said: "Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi was the most loving and kind husband and father.

"We are extremely grateful to all the NHS staff who looked after him during his battle with Covid-19."

'So proud'

Dr Al-Dubbaisi had been ill for five weeks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service wrote.

The doctor, who graduated from the University of Baghdad in Iraq in 1983, lived with his wife Monah and two daughters.

His daughter Halah works as a doctor at Kings College Hospital in London.

Childhood friend Ezzet Alkaptan, who is also based in Bury, said: "It is terrible shock. He complained of feeling unwell and then he was rushed to hospital with breathing problems.

"Like a lot of us he left Iraq because of Saddam Hussein. He achieved a lot but was so proud that his daughters became doctors."

Dr Jeff Schryer, a GP and chairman of NHS Bury Clinical Commissioning Group, described Dr Al-Dubbaisi as "much-loved, compassionate and experienced".

He had cared for generations of some families from his practice in Holcombe Brook for many years, he said.