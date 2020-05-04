Image copyright Google Image caption Samuel Konneh admitted the charges via video link at Manchester Crown Court

A man who spat blood in the faces of police officers while shouting about coronavirus has admitted assault.

Samuel Konneh, 38, atttacked the officers during his arrest for stalking a woman on Yew Tree Road in Withington, Manchester on 26 March.

He admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of stalking at Manchester Crown Court.

Konneh, of Easthope Close, was remanded in custody on Monday ahead of sentencing on 29 June.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court previously heard how Konneh had followed a woman who rejected his attentions.

When police broke into his house to arrest him, the door hit Konneh in the face which caused him to bleed.

He then spat at officers through the gap with spit and blood entering the mouth of one policeman.

During the incident Konneh was shouting about the coronavirus, the court heard.

Judge Tony Cross said the defendant will be sentenced following the preparation of a psychiatric and a pre-sentence report.