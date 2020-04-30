Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at about !3:45 BST

A man was stabbed in the chest as he attended a funeral service, police have confirmed.

Lancashire Police said the man was attacked at about 13:45 BST in Carleton Crematorium, near Blackpool.

The man, in his 40s, is in a stable condition at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said a Lancashire Police spokesman.

A 37-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.