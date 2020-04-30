Mourner stabbed in the chest at funeral in Blackpool
- 30 April 2020
A man was stabbed in the chest as he attended a funeral service, police have confirmed.
Lancashire Police said the man was attacked at about 13:45 BST in Carleton Crematorium, near Blackpool.
The man, in his 40s, is in a stable condition at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said a Lancashire Police spokesman.
A 37-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.