Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hilda Churchill died at Kenyon Lodge care home in Salford on 28 March

A care home where a 108-year-old woman died with coronavirus has started an appeal to create a garden of remembrance.

Hilda Churchill, who lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, died aged 108 at Kenyon Lodge in Salford on 28 March.

Manager Gulzar Nadir said they had lost "quite a few people" during the outbreak and "we want to remember them".

An online appeal has been started to fund the project.

It is hoped the garden could eventually become open to bereaved family members who have been unable to attend funerals for their relatives.

Image copyright Google Image caption Several residents of Kenyon Lodge in Salford have died after contracting coronavirus

Mr Nazir said it was a "difficult time for the home" which had experienced several deaths, but could not give a precise figure.

He added: "Families who have lost loved ones, they didn't even see them because of the guidelines, so it is quite a frustrating time for families and staff too.

"We have a lot of gardens. We want to make them usable."

The appeal was created by nurse Emma Rogers to "celebrate the lives" of the "Kenyon Lodge angels".

Former seamstress Mrs Churchill had lived through two world wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish flu which killed 50 million people in 1918-1920.