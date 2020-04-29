Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Metrolink has lost millions of pounds

People may have to wear masks on Manchester's tram network once the coronavirus lockdown is eased, mayor Andy Burnham has said.

But he said no decision would be taken without clear guidance from the government and backing from the public.

"I think we need to have the debate with people," he said.

Passenger numbers have dropped 95% during lockdown with the network "losing millions of pounds a month" and facing having to be mothballed.

Mr Burnham said the Greater Manchester Combined Authority was making plans for when the lockdown was eased and stepping up public transport use was part of rebuilding the region's economy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mayor said he would be guided by public opinion

"People will not travel on the system unless they feel safe," Mr Burnham said.

He suggested estimates of 70 to 75 people being able to travel in a carriage if all passengers wore masks.

"With social distancing this would [only] be 20 people and we would lose more money," he said.

"But safety is the most important issue. We urgently need guidance on masks from Public Health England - it is not clear at the moment."

The mayor also said he had not ruled out mothballing the tram network even though a government announcement on a bailout is due.

"If it is not enough, I will have to discuss what we do with the leaders of Greater Manchester's councils, " he said.

Public Health England has been approached for a comment.