Image copyright @CarlEHaslam Image caption One of the nine passengers hurt suffered a "significant leg injury", the ambulance service said

Nine passengers on a double-decker bus were hurt when the vehicle crashed into a bridge.

The crash happened in Station Road, Rochdale, at about 14:10 BST, according to Greater Manchester Police.

North West Ambulance Service said five people have been taken to hospital, one with "a significant leg injury". None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Richard Street and Station Street have been temporarily closed as emergency services investigate.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue's station manager Carl Haslam said crews had worked alongside the ambulance service at the scene, adding: "This could have been a lot worse."

Seventeen people were injured in Rochdale in 2015 when a double-decker bus smashed into a bridge in nearby Milkstone Road.