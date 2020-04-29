Image caption Leona Harris was inspired to start her fundraising campaign after working on a Covid-19 ward

A nurse working on the coronavirus front line has raised more than £30,000 in a week to help patients stay in touch with their friends and family.

Leona Harris works on a Covid-19 ward at Fairfield General Hospital in Bury, Greater Manchester, and has witnessed the difficulties patients face to stay in contact with loved ones.

The money raised so far has meant 70 tablets have been donated to hospitals across the country.

"It's priceless," said Mrs Harris.

"Patients are not allowed visitors so are at their most vulnerable. When you are like that you want your family and your friends around you."

The tablets allow patients to make video calls to their families while being treated for the virus or in isolation.

Image copyright Leona Harris Image caption The fundraising campaign was inspired to combat isolation and loneliness in hospitals

The mother of two hopes to be able to buy more tablets, which can be distributed further afield including at hospices and care homes.

"The other day I was looking after a lady with dementia. You've got to remember patients only see people with masks on every day," she told BBC Breakfast.

"All they see is people's eyes. They don't see any facial expressions.

"I feel like I'm going to cry because the lady's reaction [and] the family's reaction was unbelievable.

"Her husband was crying all day. He had not spoken or seen his wife in three weeks. It's just amazing."