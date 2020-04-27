Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Graham Brady said it was "crazy" a flower market was shut yet supermarkets could sell flowers

The chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs has warned that furloughed workers may not have jobs to go back to if the coronavirus lockdown is too long.

Sir Graham Brady's comments came as the prime minister urged people not to lose patience with the lockdown.

"People have to have some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Mr Brady said.

Sir Graham stressed he was not at odds with Boris Johnson over lockdown.

The MP for Altrincham and Sale West said a "common sense" approach was needed, adding: "It seems crazy for instance that the flower stall on Altrincham Market isn't allowed to trade while if you go into the local supermarket you can buy flowers."

He admitted MPs were hearing from constituents who said the lockdown must be maintained, but also from "an increasing number of businesses who are worried that if this goes on for much longer they will become insolvent".

He praised the furlough scheme, saying: "It has been enormously successful, being used by huge numbers of people, and that is great as long as they have a job to go back to."

Sir Graham said the lockdown had achieved its aim of preventing the NHS being overwhelmed by people with the virus, but added: "If we allow economic damage to continue, that will cost jobs and also have a negative on the country's ability to pay for our important public services.

"To expect people not to see their families for an indefinite period is a very big ask indeed. I think we've got to be realistic and maintain only those restrictions that are essential."