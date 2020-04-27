Salford abduction bid: Man charged
- 27 April 2020
A man has been charged with trying to kidnap an 18-year-old woman who was grabbed in the street in Salford.
She was walking alone when a car pulled up in Park Lane at about 19:15 BST on Saturday, police said.
The driver tried to drag her into the car, but fled after she alerted people nearby, according to police who said she was left "incredibly shaken".
Stephen Backhouse, 47, of Loganberry Avenue, Salford, has been charged with attempted kidnap.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.