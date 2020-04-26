Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there had been "several gatherings in relation to a funeral" at Gorton Cemetery

A man has been charged after reports of gunshots in a cemetery.

Police were called following "several gatherings in relation to a funeral" at Gorton Cemetery in Manchester before 19:00 BST on Thursday.

Mohammed Haseeb Umar, 23, of Broadlea Road, Burnage, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.