Man accused of online post calling for 'extermination' of Jewish people
A man has appeared in court accused of writing online that extermination was the "best option" for Jewish people.
Oliver Bel, who graduated from Cambridge University last year, allegedly used a neo-Nazi forum to make the statement in 2017.
The 23-year-old is also accused of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mr Bel, who lives in Oldham, appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link.
He is alleged to have possessed a manual containing instructions relating to explosives and weapons in November last year.
Mr Bel, who is charged with using a public electronic communications network to send a grossly offensive message in relation to the online comments, will next appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 June.
A one-week trial was fixed for 2 November at Manchester Crown Court.