A man has appeared in court accused of writing online that extermination was the "best option" for Jewish people.

Oliver Bel, who graduated from Cambridge University last year, allegedly used a neo-Nazi forum to make the statement in 2017.

The 23-year-old is also accused of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Bel, who lives in Oldham, appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link.

He is alleged to have possessed a manual containing instructions relating to explosives and weapons in November last year.

Mr Bel, who is charged with using a public electronic communications network to send a grossly offensive message in relation to the online comments, will next appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 June.

A one-week trial was fixed for 2 November at Manchester Crown Court.