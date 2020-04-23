Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tony Lloyd said coronavirus left him "gasping for air" but he is "on the mend"

A veteran Labour MP who contracted coronavirus has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital.

In a statement published on his behalf, Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd, 70, said he was "on the mend".

"It certainly is a tough condition and it has no doubt left me literally gasping for air," Mr Lloyd said in the statement which was posted on Twitter.

The MP was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary after falling ill with the virus.

Shortly after the statement was published, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "This is really good to see. Get well soon, Tony!"

Mr Lloyd, who is currently the shadow Northern Ireland secretary, has previously represented Stretford and Central Manchester and was Greater Manchester's police and crime commissioner.