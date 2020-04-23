Image copyright CPS Image caption Matthew Bolland will be detained indefinitely at a secure mental health unit

A "jealous and controlling" man killed his girlfriend after subjecting her to a "horrific degree of violence" at a Cheshire flat, police have said.

Matthew Bolland, from Wilmslow, was found to have unlawfully killed Pamela Ann Mellor, 55, after her body was discovered in Handforth on 18 August.

Police said the mother-of-four died after a "sustained and brutal assault".

Bolland, 44, was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act at Chester Crown Court.

Pamela Ann Mellor died from an assault which involved blows to the face and head, police said

"Bolland was a possessive, jealous and controlling boyfriend. Pamela was scared of him, as were other people they both knew," said Det Insp Paul Hughes of Cheshire Constabulary.

"I agree with Judge Everett that Bolland is a very dangerous man."

A post-mortem examination revealed evidence indicating Ms Mellor had been strangled, police said.

Following the attack, Bolland called his mother and told her that he had murdered Ms Mellor.

He tried to explain his actions by saying he believed she had been cheating on him, police said.

While Bolland admitted the attack when initially questioned by police, he later accused another man of being responsible.

Bolland claimed that man had gone into the flat before knocking him out and then Ms Mellor while he was unconscious.

The 55-year-old victim was found at a flat in Handforth, near Wilmslow

Bolland was deemed unfit to enter a plea or stand trial due to mental health issues, police said.

Instead of being asked to rule on whether Bolland was guilty of murder, the jury had to decide whether he was responsible for her unlawful killing.

"The jury heard the facts of this case and agreed with [us] that he was responsible for what happened to Ms Mellor on that night," said a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson.

"He will not be discharged unless the Ministry of Justice or a tribunal determine that he no longer poses a risk of harm to the public."