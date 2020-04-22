Image copyright Maganga family Image caption Father-of-four Grant Mangana worked at a mental health rehabilitation centre in Tameside

An "exceptional" and "incredibly popular" mental health nurse has died after contracting coronavirus.

Grant Maganga, 56, had worked at the Hurst Place rehabilitation centre in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, since it opened 10 years ago.

The married father-of-four, who had no underlying health conditions, died at Tameside Hospital on Monday.

Director of nursing Claire Parker said he was "greatly respected" and his death was "devastating".

"Grant leaves behind a legacy of someone who devoted his nursing career to supporting and caring for people with their mental health and well-being.

"He touched so many people's hearts and lives and helped so many patients on their road to recovery."

She added: "Our hearts are with his family and all those who loved him."

Claire Molloy, chief executive of Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, described Mr Maganga as "incredibly popular", "greatly respected" and "clearly so very caring with all his patients".

She continued: "The nature of Hurst Place means that staff spend a lot of time with patients, sometimes over many years, and the patients spoke about the countless times where Grant went above and beyond to care for them.

"His colleagues have also described his great kindness and friendliness, and say that he never had a bad word to say about anyone.

"They loved his infectious laugh and positivity. A true gentleman, a great role model and a wonderful human being."

The trust appealed for people to leave memories and tributes to Mr Maganga on a Facebook page.

One well-wisher wrote: "So tragic. A lovely man with a big smile and an infectious chuckle. Thinking about his family and sending lots of love to them and his friends and colleagues at this sad time."