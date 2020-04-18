Manchester

Coronavirus: Tribute as "powerhouse" police worker dies

  18 April 2020
Marcia Pryce Image copyright GMP
Image caption Marcia Pryce worked for Greater Manchester Police for more then 30 years

A police worker who died after contracting coronavirus has been praised for being a "powerhouse".

Marcia Pryce, 61, worked for Greater Manchester Police for more then 30 years, most recently for the force's intelligence bureau.

In a tribute following her death on 2 April, her sister Amira Asantewa said: "She had more godchildren than we can count".

"You wanted to be on her team; you wanted her in your corner."

Ms Asantewa added: "Marcia was a powerhouse, a positive influence in my life and the lives of the many people she knew and loved.

"She taught us how to be independent and pursue your goals, even if no-one believed in you or them; how to enjoy life and connect with people from all walks of life.

"No-one expected this loss; this emptiness, but Marcia would want us to go on, to keep each other close and have a cheeky drink to celebrate a life cut short, but a life full of love and joy, when we can once again meet each other."

The family has requested donations to the British Heart Foundation in her memory.

