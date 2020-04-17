Image copyright GMP Image caption Sgt Marie McNulty and PC Jay McGreavy were blessed by Insp Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest

Two police officers who postponed their wedding due to coronavirus were treated to a surprise blessing on duty to mark what should been their big day.

Sgt Marie McNulty, 42, and PC Jay McGreavy, 39, should have tied the knot on Thursday but instead spent the day at work for Greater Manchester Police.

But their colleagues did not want to let the day pass without a celebration.

Colleague Insp Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest, blessed the couple in a special ceremony.

"The team really did make it a day to remember," Ms McNulty said.

The couple, who wore corsages throughout the day, found flowers and champagne waiting for them.

"I cried as I walked in as they were playing Here Comes The Bride," said Ms McNulty, who has worked for the force since 2003, with her husband-to-be joining two years later.

Skip Twitter post by @gmpolice Sgt. McNulty & PC McGreavy should've been tying the knot today, so we couldn’t let their day pass by without a hint of wedding bells!

— Greater Manchester Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@gmpolice) April 16, 2020

She continued: "The little touches were really appreciated, and the team really did make it a day to remember, in our own way."

The pair, who are based in Bury but live in Burnley, Lancashire, met 15 years ago while working for the force and have two children together, aged three and six.

The couple have rescheduled their official wedding for April 2021.

"For now, we are grateful for the celebrations we have had, and are glad we can play our part in helping support our local communities during these uncertain times," she added.