Image copyright UNITED WE STREAM Image caption Promoter set up the United We Stream service to offer live performances online

A live streaming service set up to prop up Manchester's "decimated" nightlife during the coronavirus outbreak has had two million hits online.

Parklife Festival founder Sasha Lord launched the music platform after the city's night-time economy was shut down during the pandemic.

The service, set up on 3 April, has hosted the likes of poet Lemn Sissay and ex-Hacienda DJ Graeme Park.

Mr Lord said he was hopeful the music scene would "come back fighting".

While the United We Stream website is free to use, viewers are encouraged to leave donations to support the performers and various charities.

The total donation figure for April has not yet been announced, but Mr Lord said it was "well into a six-figure sum".

Image caption Parklife Festival founder Sacha Lord asked Manchester's artists and DJs to get involved

"In a sad state of affairs, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the nightlife economy," Mr Lord said.

"However we are resilient and music is what Greater Manchester does best."

On Saturday's line up, the service will stream a performance inspired by Manchester band Stone Roses' 1990 Spike Island gig in Cheshire.

DJ Paul Oakenfold, who warmed-up the crowd of 30,000 people 30 years ago, will be playing the same set live from his home.