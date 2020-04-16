Image copyright LDRS Image caption The trust's chief executive said it was "devastating" to lose "a friend and colleague"

A popular health care assistant who was "dedicated to patient care" has died after contracting coronavirus.

Lourdes Campbell, who was part of the Bolton NHS Trust nursing team, died at Royal Bolton Hospital on Wednesday, chief executive Fiona Noden said.

She said the 54-year-old, who was from the Philippines, had always been "quiet, diligent and compassionate".

To lose "a friend and colleague" of almost 13 years was "devastating", she added.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Mrs Campbell's death was "a terrible and poignant reminder of the situation we are facing every day".

"I want to thank every member our staff for their continued care for our patients and community.

"Their continued courage and commitment to duty is inspirational and a comfort to us all in these difficult times."