A DJ who fantasized about raping and murdering a child and was caught with some of the "most horrific" images ever seen by specialists has been jailed.

Haitch Macklin, of Salford, sold access to an online catalogue which included the sexual torture of babies.

Using the name "UK Perv" he spoke online about wanting to film a murder.

After admitting making and showing indecent images of children, the 38-year-old was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for 20 months.

Macklin, from Higher Broughton, was born David Bradley and was previously known as Haitch Bradley.

He performed part-time as DJ Spook.

On online chatrooms he spoke of his desire to acquire "snuff" films showing real-life killings, National Crime Agency investigators (NCA) said.

Macklin also described how he wanted to murder somebody and film it.

The NCA said Macklin admitted he was a paedophile in the chatrooms where he advertised his collections.

One post was signed off with the message "No morals".

Investigators said Macklin sold access to his catalogue to paedophiles on an encrypted messaging app for £10 a month.

"A team of officers viewed, assessed and graded the material Macklin sold access to, and all noted that this is some of the most horrific and disturbing content they've ever seen in many years investigating child sexual abuse," said NCA operations manager Hazel Stewart.

"Not only was he viewing and profiteering from indecent images of children, he was also harbouring thoughts of committing rape and murder."

She added he "posed a very real and dangerous threat to children" as there was a "direct link between offenders looking at abuse images and going on to commit even more severe acts".

Macklin was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will put stringent conditions on his computer and internet use.