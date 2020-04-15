Manchester

Salford rape: CCTV of man suspected of attacking girl, 14, released

  • 15 April 2020
Rape suspect Image copyright Greater Manchester Police
Image caption Detectives want to speak with this man

A CCTV image of a man wanted over the "deplorable" rape of a 14-year-old girl has been released by detectives.

Police said the suspect approached two girls, aged 14, at about 05:00 GMT on 23 February in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester.

They all climbed into a black taxi near Lever Street and went to a house in Romney Street, Salford. It was there that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she was raped.

No arrests have been made.

"This deplorable attack has had a significant impact on a young girl, leaving her feeling violated and unsafe," said PC Ansah Yakub.

"We have been investigating multiple lines of inquiry and examining a range of CCTV opportunities.

"As a result, we have been able to release this image in the hope of talking to the man pictured."

