Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joshua (left), Isaac and Ben

Three young brothers have set up a free fruit and vegetable stall for their neighbours during lockdown.

Joshua, nine, Ben, seven, and four-year-old Isaac Barry have helping about 55 people in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

They have also been delivering to self-isolating neighbours with a trolley.

Their mother Angela, 32, came up with the idea after thinking about how her late grandfather might have struggled during the lockdown.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ben Barry and his two brothers with their food delivery wagon

Mrs Barry, a church administrator, said the boys' mission started when she ordered extra boxes of vegetables from their local market for neighbours.

The boys then set up a stall in their front garden, and they have handed out flyers offering food, Easter eggs and emotional support to their neighbours in the Breightmet area of Bolton.

Mrs Barry said:"They get dead excited every time someone takes anything from the stall.

"They're getting to know so many people in the area, and everyone recognises them. They think they are famous!"

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The brothers have also handed out Easter eggs

She added: "They also like it because we are remembering (my) granddad by looking after the elderly people in our area."

The family have funded most of the food themselves but their local Morrisons supermarket has also donated.

One neighbour, who has no internet access, had not spoken to anyone in more than two weeks until the brothers reached out to them.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Angela Barry with her son Ben

Mrs Barry said: "We need to rely on each other more than we ever have done before.

"We are talking about having a street party when it's all over."