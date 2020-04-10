Man charged with assault after PC bitten in Rochdale
A man has been charged with assault after two officers were punched and one, aged 21, was also seriously bitten while responding to an incident.
Christopher Hill has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage in Greater Manchester.
He was arrested after officers were called to Rochdale on Thursday.
The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.