Image caption Volunteers at FareShare risk their health to help feed those in need during the virus crisis

Driving past the city's shuttered shops and empty bars and restaurants, it seems, on the face of it, that normal life in Manchester is on hold.

To help in the war against an invisible foe, millions of us are playing our part by observing the guidelines, staying at home and battling boredom.

But, at FareShare Greater Manchester, there can be no let-up in the fight against food poverty.

"We're busier than ever," said Glynis Platt, one of the charity's long-standing volunteers.

"Demand is increasing, supply is increasing, yet half our staff have had to self-isolate.

"We'd normally have five or six people in this office. Now it's just me and Tony."

Image caption Staying off is "not an option", says food allocator Glynis Platt

Glynis, 68, has been helping out at FareShare for eight years since retiring as a university librarian.

Instead of stepping back during the outbreak, she's just upped her hours. Staying off is "not an option", she said, with a look of determination.

"They tried to suggest that maybe I'd be safer at home. But how can I when there are people who can't get out or don't have the money to get food?"

Food waste

FareShare operates by taking food waste and using it to help those in need - the homeless, the vulnerable and those in poverty. And add to that list, those in self-isolation.

Donations of unwanted or unsold food from suppliers and supermarkets arrive every day at its base in New Smithfield Market, Openshaw.

Inside the charity's modest warehouse and chiller are crates of fresh fruit and veg and ready meals, waiting to go out as volunteers rush to make up

What comes in can change by the hour. Five pallets of gammon steaks were donated when the pubs closed. Today there's a surplus of mushrooms, melons and mayonnaise.

Glynis's job as food allocator is to match up the stock with the needs of 200 partners on the food poverty front line - charities, faith groups and food banks.

Image caption Sunday dinners at The Apostles have been put on hold, says Revd Ellie Trimble.

At the Church of the Apostles in Miles Platting, Revd Ellie Trimble is leading the fight to keep those in need fed.

As delivery drivers Duncan and Frank unload boxes of eggs and sausages, fruit and orange juice, she explains how they have had to adapt since the restrictions on gatherings were brought in.

"Normally, we run night shelters for the homeless, but we've had to close them now. With the virus, it's just not the best option for our guests.

"They've all been moved into hostels and hotels, which is fine. But who's going to feed them?" she said.

Sunday dinners at The Apostles have stopped too, but for Ellie and her team of volunteers, the work goes on.

They're making 300 hot meals a day and 200 food packages a week sent out as part of the Manchester Community Response - a hub set up to support the city's most vulnerable during the crisis.

'Absolute lifeline'

The Mustard Tree in Ancoats, another battle-hardened charity, has been helping Manchester's rough sleepers for 25 years.

Image caption Homeless charity The Mustard Tree now makes up food parcels instead of hot meals

They have had to scrap Food Friday meal times because of Covid-19, explained food manager Chris Davies.

"Before this, we were serving 2,000 meals a month, or 500 a week. Now we have had to go to making 90 food parcels a day.

"It's completely changed."

Down the road in Audenshaw, St Anne's RC Primary School may be closed for lessons.

But the need to feed hungry kids on free school meals, as well as the children of key workers, has not gone away.

Teaching assistants Lisa Hutchinson and Lindsey Delahunt rely on food from FareShare to run a breakfast club and make up lunch boxes.

Image caption Feeding hungry kids on free school meals at St Anne's RC Primary School

"They are a lifeline, an absolute lifeline. We couldn't do what we do, giving children the food and the fresh fruit they need, without them," said Lisa.

With rising demand, FareShare nationally has seen a surge in offers of help, thanks in part to a recent appeal on Sport Relief.

But, frustratingly, the threat posed by coronavirus has tied FareShare's hands, according volunteer manager Liz Lauder.

"We have to strike a balance between getting food deliveries in and keeping people safe," she explained.

"The need for social distancing limits the number of volunteers who can be inducted. So we've had to put a lot of them on hold.

There's not a lot of space in the warehouse so how do you keep people two metres apart? It's difficult."

Pickers and packers

Inside, a select group of pickers and packers are busy sorting through donations and making up food boxes that go out each day.

Image caption Students Andrew Fowler and Emma Price say they want to help while university has been halted.

Among the warehouse volunteers are final-year Geography students Andrew Fowler and Emma Price, both 21.

"We've got a lot of free time since university shut down so we thought, what can we do to help?" said Emma.

"I just felt a bit useless [during the Covid-19 outbreak]. Like it was out of my control. This way, hopefully, we're making a difference."

Like many students, Andrew said he could have gone home to his parents but chose to stay.

"I feel that Manchester's my home now. If you know there are people who need food, I think it's right that we stay and help."