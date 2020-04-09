Image copyright GMP Image caption Emily Jones was killed by a woman in Queen's Park, Bolton, last month

A memorial garden is being set up to honour a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park.

Emily Jones, who was a pupil at Markland Hill Primary School, Bolton, was killed by a woman in Queen's Park last month.

Head teacher Louise Close said staff were "blown away" people had pledged more than £11,000 for the memorial.

Emily's friends are helping design the garden and "have had some amazing ideas", she added.

Ms Close said due to the coronavirus pandemic some ways of honouring Emily had not been possible.

"We want a lasting legacy for this little girl who was taken so soon, so quickly and tragically - we really wanted to do something that we felt would be recognising her love of life and her smile and her radiance.

"We think a garden where people could go and think about her, reflect on the memories we have, just spend time together thinking of her is a good idea.

Overwhelmed by support

"We fully want to involve the children of the school in the planning of this garden - we want all of their input to have something in there that reminds them of Emily."

Ms Close said the school had passed its first fundraising target of £5,000 within 12 hours.

She said: "We have been so overwhelmed by support from the people of Bolton who have offered help in so many ways from woodwork to planting things."

A 30-year-old woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of Emily's murder has been detained at a secure facility under the Mental Health Act.