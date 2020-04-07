Image copyright GMP Image caption Stephen Rimmer suffered serious facial injuries in the attack

A murder investigation has begun into the death of a man eight months after he was attacked at his home.

Stephen Rimmer was taken to Royal Oldham Hospital with “serious facial injuries” he sustained on Culvert Street, Rochdale on 21 August.

The 42-year-old never recovered consciousness after being placed in an induced coma and died in March.

A post-mortem examination concluded that there were links between the injuries and his death.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Stephen’s family who have experienced such devastating trauma since the awful assault last August, which has sadly proved fatal.

“We owe it to Stephen and to his loved ones to try and find who committed this brutal act so that we can bring them to justice.”

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of assault in August last year before being released under investigation.