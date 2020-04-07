Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Some survivors of the Manchester bombing are making a bid for a role in the public inquiry into the attack.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide bomb as fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more on 22 May 2017.

More than 20 survivors applied to be "core participants" at a preliminary inquiry hearing at Manchester Town Hall.

The inquiry has been postponed until September due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The "core participant" status means the survivors, through their lawyers, can see evidence, ask questions of the witnesses and the chairman, and suggest experts.

Sir John Saunders, who is chairing the inquiry, said he "may make a decision after the weekend" on whether to approve the status.

Analysis

Matthew Trewern, BBC News, Manchester

The preliminary hearing held on video link was looking at whether survivors, represented by Brenda Campbell QC, should be granted what's called "core participant" status. The families of those killed currently have the status.

The survivors argue their evidence and experience would be invaluable, especially on possible security lapses and the emergency response to the attack.

There is some opposition to the move, though, with some of the bereaved families worried it would divert attention away from the central focus of the inquiry - which is the 22 who died - and further delay it.

John Cooper QC told the hearing nine of the bereaved families he represents were "categorically" opposed to the application.

Paul Greaney QC, the counsel to the inquiry, is also opposing the move - saying that while survivors can provide important evidence, they should not play a central role.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Hashem Abedi is due to be sentenced on 23 and 24 April

Salman Abedi's brother Hashem, 22, was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey last month of murdering 22 people.

Prosecutors said Hashem was "jointly responsible" with his brother for the attack.

Hashem, who pleaded not guilty, was also found guilty of one count of attempted murder, encompassing the remaining injured, and conspiring to cause explosions.

He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 23 and 24 April.